Donny van de Beek has been told that he is set to play a role in the Manchester United team under Erik ten Hag next season, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutchman’s situation at Old Trafford has been a source of uncertainty over the last few months after he was shipped out on loan to Everton for the second half of last season following his lack of playing time at Manchester United.

Van de Beek scored one goal in seven Premier League games for the Toffees in the second half of the season as he helped Frank Lampard’s men to secure their place in the top flight for another season.

The 25-year-old midfielder has found his playing time at Old Trafford to have been very limited since his move to the club from Ajax in the summer of 2020, with Manchester United reported to have paid a fee in the region of £35m to secure his services two years ago.

Van de Beek did not make a single start in the Premier League for Manchester United in the first half of last season and was limited to just eight substitute appearances in the English top flight before his switch to Everton.

However, Van de Beek is now set to link up with his former Ajax boss Ten Hag at Old Trafford and Italian reporter Romano has claimed that the Netherlands international is very much in the Red Devils head coach’s plans heading into the new season, as things stand at least.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Romano said: “Erik ten Hag has Donny van de Beek in his plans for next season, as things stand. Been told he’s now expected to play a role in Manchester United team.”

Van de Beek, who came through the youth system at Ajax, has scored three goals in 19 games for the Netherlands senior team since making his international debut back in 2019.

