Sky Sports reporter delivers update on Man United’s summer transfer plans

Manchester United are looking at potential deals for Ajax stars Jurrien Timber and Antony, as well as Villarreal’s Paul Torres this summer, according to Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Red Devils are thought to be on the lookout for a whole host of new signings this summer as Erik ten Hag begins his rebuild at Old Trafford and aims to assemble a team capable of breaking back into the top four next season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Manchester United are being linked with moves for some of Ten Hag’s former players at Ajax as the Dutchman settles into life at Old Trafford.

Defender Jurrien Timber and winger Antony are among the current Ajax stars being touted as possible targets for the Red Devils this summer, with FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong also having been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent days.

Now, Sky Sports reporter Sheth has revealed that Manchester United’s main priority this summer is to bolster their midfield and then their forward line, with defensive recruits also an option albeit a less urgent one.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Transfer Talk podcast after confirming that De Jong is a target for Manchester United this summer, Sheth went on to outline what he believes to be the Red Devils’ main priorities for the current transfer window.

Sheth said: “Aside from the midfield, another priority is to recruit in the forward line.

“Not necessarily an out-and-out number nine, they’ve obviously got Cristiano Ronaldo there at the moment, but they are looking to recruit along that forward line and one of the players that they made initial enquiries to Ajax about is the Brazilian winger Antony.

“Like De Jong, Ten Hag knows him very well, he was a regular with him over the past couple of seasons.

“They’re also looking at central defenders. Interestingly, this is not the number one priority. As far as I’m aware, it goes – midfield, forward and then defence, simply because at the moment, it’s to do with numbers, not necessarily quality. They’ve got five central defenders in there already.

“But they are looking at other players, one of them is an Ajax player and his name is Jurrien Timber. He’s one of the players United are looking at, as well as Villarreal’s Pau Torres. He’s been linked with a number of Premier League clubs over the past couple of summers.

“Ten Hag will look at what’s he’s got but will be very well aware that he’s got to bring in new players as well.”

Manchester United finished in sixth place in the Premier League last season, leaving them competing in the Europa League next term as they bid to return into the top four in Ten Hag’s first campaign in charge.

