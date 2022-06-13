Erik ten Hag has successfully convinced Frenkie De Jong to move to Manchester United this summer – but the Red Devils are yet to agree a fee with FC Barcelona, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Ten Hag, who previously coached the Dutch midfielder at Ajax, launched an “irresistible charm offensive” and has managed to convince De Jong that his future lies at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have had an initial bid of around £60m rejected by FC Barcelona but the Red Devils are hoping that a fresh offer of around £68m plus a package of add-ons will help to seal the deal, the story says.

According to the article, De Jong initially informed FC Barcelona that he has no intention of moving to Old Trafford when United’s interest first became apparent, but Ten Hag has now managed to change the midfielder’s mind.

The story also claims that Ten Hag wants to build his new Manchester United team around De Jong’s talent and the Red Devils boss told the midfielder that he is preparing to bring the “glory years” back to Old Trafford.

The article also points out that under Ten Hag, De Jong won the Dutch league and cup double back in 2019 before the midfielder’s move to FC Barcelona that summer.

De Jong has 43 caps for the Netherlands to his name since having made his senior international debut back in 2018.

Born in Gorinchem in the Netherlands, De Jong was at Ajax between 2015 and 2019 and he quickly established himself as a regular fixture in the FC Barcelona team following his move three years ago, scoring 13 goals in 140 games for the Catalan side.

At Ajax, De Jong scored five goals in 89 games for the Dutch club’s first team before his move to Spain.

