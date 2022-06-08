Manchester United have made an enquiry about signing defender Alessandro Bastoni from Inter Milan this summer, according to reports.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Red Devils are keeping an eye on the 23-year-old defender as Erik ten Hag looks to start his summer recruitment drive.

Manchester United, however, could face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for Bastoni’s signature, however, with Spurs boss Antonio Conte, who is said to be a fan of the defender he worked with during his spell at the San Siro.

The same story claims that Inter Milan value Bastoni at around £50m and that Tottenham would be the “obvious choice” for the defender despite Manchester United’s interest.

Spurs can offer new signings Champions League football next season, while Manchester United will be playing in the Europa League after they finished sixth and without a trophy last term.

The 23-year-old defender scored one goal and made three assists in 31 Serie A games last season as Inter Milan finished in second place in the Premier League table.

He also made one appearance for Italy at last summer’s Euro 2020 tournament as he helped his side to win the trophy under Roberto Mancini.

Bastoni has plenty of Champions League experience too, and he made eight appearances in last season’s competition as Inter Milan reached round of 16, where they lost to finalists Liverpool FC.

The defender, who has 14 caps for Italy to his name since making his senior international debut in 2020, began his youth career at Atalanta before sealing a move to Inter Milan back in 2017.

