Manchester United are ready to swoop for Brentford playmaker Christian Eriksen, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Red Devils have been monitoring the midfielder’s situation this summer and are now prepared to make their first move to try and bring him to Old Trafford.

According to the article, Eriksen is said to have rejected a contract extension at Brentford and is hoping to join a club playing in the Champions League next season.

The article claims that both Manchester United and Eriksen’s former club Tottenham Hotspur have been keeping an eye on the Denmark international’s situation ahead of the transfer window.

The story says that Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is keen to bolster his midfield options with the signing of Frenkie De Jong from FC Barcelona, but the Dutchman would also “welcome” the signing of Eriksen on a free transfer.

It also claims that Manchester United – who can only offer new recruits Europa League football next season – are now “readying a swoop” for Eriksen following the speculation about his future beyond this summer.

The story claims that Spurs boss Antonio Conte would also be keen on a reunion with Erisken at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the pair previously having worked together at Inter Milan.

The 30-year-old scored one goal and made four assists in 11 Premier League games for Brentford last season after having joined the club in the January transfer window.

Eriksen made his return to playing football this year after he suffered a cardiac arrest at last summer’s Euro 2020 tournament, with the Dane having joined Brentford on a free transfer at the turn of the year.

Manchester United are thought to be on the lookout for some new midfield signings this summer after Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba were all allowed to leave the club following the expiry of their contracts.

