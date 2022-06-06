Manchester United have entered the race to sign Christian Eriksen on a free transfer this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Red Devils are set to turn to Eriksen as a potential candidate to bolster the Manchester United midfield ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The same article states that new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to recruit the Denmark international to improve his options in the middle of the park.

According to the same story, Ten Hag worked with Eriksen as the 30-year-old made his way back to action after having a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 last summer to eventually playing for Brentford in the Premier League last term.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Brentford have already offered Eriksen a contract that would make the Danish playmaker the best-paid player at the west London club.

The media outlet go on to reveal that Eriksen’s former club Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are also involved in the race to sign the Danish midfielder.

Spurs would be able to offer Eriksen the chance to play in the Champions League next season but Manchester United can only offer Europa League football following their sixth-placed finish.

Eriksen, who has netted 38 goals in 112 games for Denmark since making his senior international debut in 2010, scored one goal and made four assists in 11 games in the Premier League last season.

The 30-year-old has a well-established Premier League career after netting 70 goals in 316 games during his stints at Brentford and Spurs.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip