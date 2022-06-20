Erik Ten Hag wants Manchester United to sign Christian Eriksen in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the new Red Devils boss is desperate to recruit the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, as well as FC Barcelona star Frenkie De Jong, to reshape the Manchester United team this summer.

The same article states that the 20-time English champions have tabled a one-year contract offer to Eriksen but the 30-year-old hasn’t made a decision about his future following his successful stint at Brentford last term.

According to the same story, Manchester United have satisfied Eriksen’s financial demands with their contract offer but the Red Devils are facing competition from their Premier League rivals and the midfielder’s former club Tottenham for the Denmark international’s signature.

The Daily Mirror is claiming that the 30-year-old is interested in a move to Spurs seeing as the creative midfielder previously worked with Antonio Conte at Inter Milan during their title-winning campaign in 2020-21.

The media outlet states that Conte is playing a big role in Tottenham’s bid to re-sign Eriksen and the Danish star would also have the opportunity to play in the Champions League with the north London side.

Eriksen – who has netted 38 goals in 115 games for Denmark – scored one goal and made four assists in 11 games in the Premier League last season after he signed a short-term deal with Brentford in January.

During his stint at Tottenham Hotspur between 2013 and 2020, Eriksen scored 69 goals in 305 games for the north London club and helped them to reach the Champions League final back in 2019.

