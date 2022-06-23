Manchester United are thinking about swooping for Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann to replace outgoing Dean Henderson, according to a report in England.

Website Goal is reporting that the Red Devils could lose Henderson this summer as the England international seeks regular first-team football elsewhere after failing to dislodge David De Gea as the club’s number one.

The same article states that Henderson’s move to Nottingham Forest is set to go through in the coming weeks so Manchester United need to consider signing a new number two to provide cover for the Spanish shot stopper.

According to the same story, Manchester United could rely on Tom Heaton as De Gea’s back-up but the 20-time English champions are looking at signing a new goalkeeper to add further goalkeeping cover to their squad.

Goal’s article reveals that Bachmann is available to sign for just £4m this summer after Watford were relegated to the Championship last term.

Bachmann would be open to a move to Manchester United as well as being content to establish himself as their cup goalkeeper next term, according to the report.

The Austria international started 12 games in the Premier League last season as he competed with Ben Foster for the starting spot in the Watford team.

Bachmann has spent the past five seasons at Watford, notching up a total of 41 appearances for the club during that time.

The shot-stopper – who was at Stoke City between 2012 and 2017 but was shipped out on loan three times by the Potters – has made 13 appearances for Austria since making his senior international debut back in 2021.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip