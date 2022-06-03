Manchester United have held two rounds of talks about signing Braga defender David Carmo this summer in case the Red Devils miss out on a deal for Jurrien Timber, according to reports.

The Daily Mail, as quoted by The Sun, is claiming that the Red Devils see the 22-year-old Portuguese defender as an alternative for Ajax star Timber in the transfer window.

The story claims that new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is keen to bring 20-year-old defender Timber with him to Old Trafford this summer, but the Red Devils have also been sounding out a possible move to sign Carmo from Braga.

According to the article, the Red Devils have held talks with defender Carmo about a possible move to Old Trafford this summer as Ten Hag sets about revamping his squad ahead of the new season.

The story also says that Carmo has been a target for Liverpool FC in the past, and that the Red Devils are also keeping tabs on Villarreal defender Pau Torres as another potential defensive recruit.

Carmo made 12 league appearances for Braga this season, and also scored one goal in five games in the Europa League for the Portuguese club.

The defender, who was born in Aveiro, Portugal, came through Braga’s youth system after spells at a number of clubs before that, and he has represented Portugal at both Under-19 and Under-20 level.

He was part of the Braga team that won the Taca de Portugal in the 2020-21 campaign and helped his side to finish fourth in the league last season.

The summer rebuild at Old Trafford is already well under way, with the Premier League club having this week confirmed the exits of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata when their contracts expire.

Manchester United are being linked with a whole host of targets this summer as Ten Hag looks to build a squad he feels is capable of achieving his primary target of breaking back into the top four next season.

The Red Devils will have to settle for Europa League football next season after they finished sixth in the table behind Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip