Manchester United remain interested in signing Evanilson this summer despite FC Porto rejecting a £55m offer from the Premier League side, according to a report in Portugal.

Portuguese media outlet O Jogo, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United are keen to recruit the 22-year-old to bolster Erik ten Hag’s team ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

The same article states that Ten Hag has placed Evanilson on his transfer wish-list this summer after the Brazilian talent scored 21 goals in all competitions for FC Porto last term.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions made an initial offer of £55m that was rejected by FC Porto – but Manchester United are being tipped to return with an improved bid for Evanilson.

The report adds that the Portuguese giants are looking to secure a transfer fee closer to £70m for the Brazil Under-23 international despite only having paid just €8.8m for the Brazilian striker in September 2020.

O Jogo reveal in their story that Brighton and Wolves were interested in signing Evanilson but the Premier League duo ended their interest once they learned of FC Porto’s huge asking price for the South American.

Evanilson has netted 25 goals in 70 games in all competitions over the past two seasons at the Portuguese side.

The forward, who came through the Fluminense youth system and was born in Fortaleza in Brazil, has notched up two caps for the Brazilian Under-23 team.

