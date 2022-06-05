Erik ten Hag is hoping to convince Frenkie de Jong to complete a move to Manchester United this summer, Fabrizio Romano has claimed.

The FC Barcelona midfielder has emerged as a top target for the 20-time English champions in the 2022 summer transfer window after Ten Hag’s appointment as Ralf Rangnick’s successor.

The Dutch manager will be looking to improve his midfield options after Manchester United confirmed that Paul Pogba will leave the Old Trafford outfit on a free transfer this summer. Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard are also on their way out of Old Trafford ahead of next season.

De Jong has struggled to find consistency at FC Barcelona since the 25-year-old completed a big-money move to the Spanish giants from Ajax in 2019.

The Netherlands international was part of Ten Hag’s first Ajax side that won the Eredivisie title in 2019 before he completed a switch to FC Barcelona.

De Jong has made it clear that he wants to stay at FC Barcelona despite interest from Manchester United ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

But Italian transfer expert and journalist Romano has revealed that Manchester United haven’t be dissuaded in their pursuit of the Dutch midfielder.

“De Jong has been pretty clear and he says he wants to continue with FC Barcelona,” Romano told the Here We Go podcast.

“He doesn’t want to leave. The reality is that De Jong wants to play Champions League football.

“What I’m sure is [that] Manchester United will try because he’s top of their list. They’re in discussions with FC Barcelona. They’ll try again and again for De Jong. Ten Hag will try to change his mind.”

De Jong has netted 13 goals in 140 games in all competitions over the past three seasons at FC Barcelona.

FC Barcelona paid €75m to sign De Jong from Ajax in 2019 after the Dutch midfielder emerged as a promising talent.

De Jong, who has 41 caps for the Netherlands to his name, has only won the Copa del Rey at FC Barcelona since his move to Camp Nou three years ago.

