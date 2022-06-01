Man United receive ‘negative’ response from 25-year-old Dutch midfielder – report

Manchester United received a negative response from Frenkie De Jong when Erik ten Hag approached the FC Barcelona star about a move to Old Trafford, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the new Manchester United manager is interested in signing the Netherlands international to bolster his midfield ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

The same article states that the Red Devils are looking at De Jong as a potential candidate to improve their midfield seeing as Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic could leave the 20-time English champions in the summer transfer window.

According to the same story, De Jong initially knocked back Manchester United when the Red Devils approached the 25-year-old about a lucrative switch to the Premier League side.

Sport reveal that Ten Hag has a previous working relationship with De Jong before the Netherlands internatonal completed a big-money move to FC Barcelona in 2018.

The Spanish media outlet reveal that the new Red Devils boss wants to spend around £70m on De Jong but the Dutch midfielder had a negative response when Ten Hag called the central midfielder in recent weeks.

The story states that De Jong feels settled in Barcelona and enjoys working under club legend Xavi after the World Cup winner replaced Ronald Koeman last year.

FC Barcelona could be forced to offload De Jong to balance their books so Manchester United still have encouragement that a deal could be possible, according to the report.

De Jong has scored 13 times in 40 games in all competitions over the past two seasons.

