BBC Reporter: Man United need to resolve ‘significant issues’ to complete Frenkie de Jong deal

Manchester United need to resolve “significant issues” in order to wrap a deal to sign Frenkie de Jong from FC Barcelona, according to BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the Netherlands international since the Premier League season ended and Erik ten Hag was appointed as the club’s next permanent manager.

Manchester United are in the market to sign a new central midfielder after World Cup winner Paul Pogba left the 20-time English champions on a free transfer earlier this month. Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata have all also left the club this summer.

Ten Hag is thought to be eager to work with De Jong at Manchester United after the pair had a successful relationship during their respective stints at Ajax.

Reports in the British media this week suggest that Manchester United are closing in on a deal to sign the FC Barcelona midfielder in the current transfer window.

But BBC Sport reporter Stone has now revealed Manchester United still have “significant issues” to resolve before the Red Devils can wrap up a deal to sign De Jong.

Stone wrote on Twitter: “Frenkie De Jong deal to Man United not done and significant issues still to work through. But if/when it is, the fee will be €65m plus add-ons.”

De Jong has scored three goals and has made three assists in 32 games in La Liga last term.

The Catalan side signed De Jong in a €75m deal from Ajax in the 2019 summer transfer window.

The Manchester United target has already been capped 44 times by the Netherlands national side since making his debut back in 2018.

