Fabrizio Romano: Man United 'serious' about Ajax defender Jurrien Timber

Manchester United's interest in Ajax defender Jurrien Timber is "concrete and serious", according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano

By Kieran Beckles
Wednesday 1 June 2022, 08:00 UK
Fabrizio Romano
Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano (Photo: Fabrizio Romano / YouTube)

Manchester United’s interest in Ajax defender Jurrien Timber is “concrete and serious” ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window, according to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are bound to be linked with a host of players in the summer transfer window after Erik ten Hag took over the reins of the 20-time English champions from interim head coach Ralf Rangnick last month.

Manchester United finished in sixth position in the table and without a trophy after the Old Trafford outfit conceded 57 times in 38 games – only Leicester conceded more goals in the top 10.

Harry Maguire struggled badly throughout the 2021-22 Premier League season, while Phil Jones and Eric Bailly are being tipped to leave the club during the summer transfer window.

Ten Hag has been linked with a raid on his former club Ajax in recent days to sign Timber after the Netherlands international was a key part of his title-winning team in the Eredivisie.

Manchester United have been regularly linked with Villarreal defender Pau Torres over the past 12 months after the Spain international excelled against the Red Devils in the Europa League final in 2021.

Transfer insider Romano provided an update on Manchester United’s interest in Timber and Torres as Ten Hag looks to overhaul the squad that he inherited from Rangnick.

Romano wrote on Twitter: “Manchester United interest in Jurrien Timber is concrete and serious, deal now still at early stages with Ajax. Timber name has been discussed internally with ten Hag alongside Pau Torres. 🔴 #MUFC

“Ajax have also offered Timber a new short term deal, in case he doesn’t leave.”

Romano Timber Man United Tweet

Timber won the Eredivisie title in 2021 and 2022 after scoring four times in 50 games during the past two seasons in the Dutch top flight.

The Manchester United target has been capped six times by the Netherlands.

Gossip
