Manchester United have made signing Jurrien Timber from Ajax a priority in the 2022 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that the Red Devils are interested in a swoop to sign the Netherlands international to bolster Erik ten Hag’s defence ahead of his first season in charge at the 20-time English champions.

The same article states that the newly-appointed Manchester United manager has identified Timber as his preferred choice to bolster their backline ahead of the potential departures of Phil Jones and Eric Bailly this summer.

According to the same story, the Red Devils have also held discussions with Braga about signing David Carmo to add more depth in the full-back department in Ten Hag’s Manchester United squad.

The Manchester Evening News are reporting that Manchester United have already held two rounds of negotiations with Carmo despite Liverpool FC previously being linked with the Braga defender.

The media outlet go on to reveal that Manchester United have considered Villarreal defender Pau Torres and outgoing Chelsea FC centre-half Antonio Rudiger – but Ten Hag preferred Timber.

It is perhaps not surprising that Ten Hag is reported to be looking to bring some of his former players with him to Old Trafford this summer, with Timber having scored four goals in 74 games in the past three seasons for the Dutch club.

The Netherlands international, who has six senior caps to his name since making his debut for his country last year, won back-to-back Eredivisie titles and the KNVB Cup with Ten Hag.

Timber started his junior career at Feyenoord and then came through the youth system at Ajax before making his debut under the newly-appointed Manchester United manager on 7 March 2020.

