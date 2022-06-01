Manchester United have entered into talks with Ajax about signing Jurrien Timber in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Guardian is reporting that newly-appointed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is a big fan of Timber seeing as he worked with the youngster during his final two seasons at the Dutch clubs.

The same article states that Ten Hag wants to reunite with Timber at Old Trafford after the Netherlands internatonal helped Ajax to win successive Eredivisie titles under his management.

According to the same story, the 20-year-old is a versatile operator and can play at centre-half or full-back so Timber would provide Ten Hag with greater squad depth.

The Guardian go on to claim that Ajax are looking for a transfer fee in the region of £43m in the upcoming transfer window seeing as Timber is a key member of their squad.

The media outlet write that Manchester United have only started initial discussions with Ajax but the Dutch side have also offered Timber a new improved contract.

Manchester United are also being linked with a swoop for Villarreal defender Paul Torres but the Spanish defender would command a higher transfer fee than Timber, according to the report.

Timber has scored four times in 74 games in all competitions over the past three seasons at Ajax.

The Manchester United target has been capped six times by the Netherlands national team.

