Manchester United have been presented with the opportunity to sign Marco Asensio from Real Madrid this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet El Chiringuito, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that the Spain international is set to be part of a cull at Real Madrid ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The same article states that Asensio and Gareth Bale look set to be two of the biggest names to go in Carlo Ancelotti’s clear-out at Real Madrid following their Champions League success.

According to the same story, the 26-year-old has expressed his discontent at a lack of regular first-team football under Ancelotti last term to further suggest Asensio could be heading for an exit at The Bernabeu.

El Chiringuito claim that Asensio’s agent Jorge Mendes has spoken to Manchester United about the possibility of signing the Spanish midfielder in the 2022 summer transfer window.

The report states that the Real Madrid star could reunite with Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United under new head coach Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United are likely to be in the market to sign a new central midfielder after Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard confirmed their departures from Old Trafford earlier this week. Juan Mata is also leaving the club after his contract expired.

Asensio, who was born in Palma in Spain, scored 10 times in 31 games in the Spanish top flight last term.

He has scored one goal in 25 appearances for the Spanish national team since making his senior debut for his country back in 2016.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip