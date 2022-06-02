Manchester United are considering a surprise swoop to sign Chelsea FC midfielder Mason Mount in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Mount’s contract talks with Chelsea FC have stalled in recent weeks and that has cast some doubt on the England international’s future at Stamford Bridge.

The same article states that the 23-year-old is facing a difficult situation at the south west London side considering his affinity to Chelsea FC in spite of stalled negotiations over a new deal.

According to the story, new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is keeping a close eye on Mount’s situation at Chelsea FC ahead of his first summer transfer window at the 20-time English champions.

The Sun is reporting that Ten Hag is an admirer of Mount’s ability and is aware of the Chelsea FC midfielder’s talent after the English playmaker impressed during a loan with Eredivisie side Vitesse Arnhem in 2018.

The media outlet claims that the Dutch coach has kept a close eye on Mount’s development since his loan spell and Ten Hag would love to add the Chelsea FC talisman to his Manchester United squad.

Mount takes home just £88,000 per week at Chelsea FC, and that is one of the lowest weekly wages amongst the south west London side’s first team, according to the report.

The Portsmouth-born midfielder scored 11 times and made 10 assists in 32 games in the Premier League last season.

He also made five appearances for England at last summer’s Euro 2020 tournament, notching up one assist to help the Three Lions to reach the final, before making a further eight appearances in his national team’s World Cup qualifying campaign.

