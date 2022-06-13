Manchester United have entered the race to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Red Devils are interested in a swoop to sign the Poland international to bolster their options up front ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

The same article states that Lewandowski is attracting interest from a host of top European clubs despite the Polish veteran having a year left on his current deal at Bayern.

According to the same story, the 33-year-old would love to move to Spanish giants FC Barcelona but the Camp Nou side need offload some of the highest earners on their wage bill.

The Sun go on to write that FC Barcelona’s chances of signing Lewandowski appear to be diminishing seeing as FC Barcelona would have to pay a fee around £20m.

The media outlet claim that Manchester United are monitoring Lewandowski’s situation at the Allianz Arena ahead of a potential move to bring the Bundesliga striker to the Premier League.

Lewandowski’s representatives have been trying to assess the level of interest from the Premier League over the past month or so, according to the same story.

The Bayern striker scored 57 times in 55 games in all competitions last season to continue to thrive despite being in his early thirties.

Lewandowski has netted 344 goals in 375 games in all competitions over the past eight seasons at Bayern.

Widely regarded as one of world football’s top attacking talents, Lewandowski has scored 76 goals in 131 games for Poland since making his senior international debut back in 2008.

