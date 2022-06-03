Manchester United will look into the possibility of signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Peter O’Rourke.

The Red Devils will be looking to bolster their midfield options in the summer transfer window seeing as Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard will be departing Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United appointed Erik ten Hag as their new manager last month and the Dutchman will be looking to overhaul his Red Devils squad after the club missed out on a top-four finish last term.

The 20-time English champions have already been linked with FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong this summer as Ten Hag looks to reunite with the Netherlands international.

De Jong won’t come cheap seeing as the central midfielder still has time left on his FC Barcelona contract and the Spanish giants will be reluctant to lose a key player.

But transfer insider O’Rourke has claimed that Manchester United will look at Milinkovic-Savic as an alternative to De Jong in the summer transfer window.

“I think he [Milinkovic-Savic] is somebody who United will be pursuing to bring into that midfield, and he’s probably more attainable than a Frenkie de Jong right now,” O’Rourke told GiveMeSport.

“So, I think United will be trying to do something on this and trying to bring him to Old Trafford despite after all these years of speculation of him possibly moving there.”

Milinkovic-Savic scored 11 goals and made 11 assists in 37 games in Serie A last season to help Lazio finish about Roma in the Italian top flight.

The Serbia international, who has scored five goals in 30 games for his national team since making his debut for his country in 2017, has netted 58 goals in 294 games in all competitions since moving to Lazio from Genk in 2015.

