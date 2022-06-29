Manchester United are attempting to hijack Lyon’s bid for Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia, according to Italian transfer expert and journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Netherlands international was, according to Romano, on the verge of a move to Lyon after the French club managed to reach a “verbal agreement” with Feyenoord for Malacia.

But Lyon could now be gazumped by Manchester United after the Red Devils made a last-ditch bid to sign the 22-year-old from under the French side’s noses.

Ironically, Malacia has the same agent as another Manchester United target in Frenkie de Jong, so the 20-time English champions should be familiar with the representative.

Manchester United haven’t made any new signings in the 2022 summer transfer window so far despite being linked with a host of top names since Erik ten Hag’s appointment.

Italian transfer insider Romano took to Twitter to break the news that Manchester United have entered the race to sign Malacia at the very last moment.

Romano wrote on Twitter: “Excl: Manchester United are trying to hijack Tyrell Malacia deal! After full verbal agreement with OL, Man Utd jumped into it before it was signed.

“Talks with Feyenoord to reach an agreement, Dutch sources confirm.

“Detail: Malacia has same agents as Frenkie de Jong.”

Malacia scored one goal and made four assists in 32 games in the Dutch top flight last season to play a key role for Feyenoord.

The 5ft 7ins left-back has been capped five times by the Netherlands national team since making his debut in 2021.

The Manchester United target started his career with Feyenoord at the age of nine when he joined the club’s academy 14 years ago.

