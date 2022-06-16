Manchester United are the “most interested” club in signing FC Porto midfielder Vitinha this summer by activating his contract release clause, according to a report in Portugal.

Portuguese media outlet Record, as quoted by The Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United are keeping tabs on Vitinha seeing as the 22-year-old has a relatively low contract release clause.

The same article states that the Porto midfielder is available to sign for a £34m in the 2022 summer transfer window following a promising season at the Portuguese giants.

According to the same story, Wolves rejected the chance to sign the Porto midfielder in the past following a loan stint at Molineux Stadium in 2020-21 but Manchester United could now be ready to sign Vitinha this summer.

Record is reporting that Vitinha’s €40m (£34m) is likely to be activated by a Premier League club this summer and Manchester United are being widely tipped to sign the Porto man.

The Portuguese newspaper adds that new Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag believes Vitinha could be a good addition to the Manchester United team ahead of his first season at Old Trafford.

Manchester United and FC Barcelona have both touted with an interest in Vitinha following “meetings” last week, according to the report.

Vitinha, who has been capped three times by Portugal since making his senior international debut earlier this year, scored two goals and made three assists in 30 games last term.

The Portugal international scored one goal in 22 games during his loan spell at Wolves in the 2020-21 season.

