Man United, Chelsea FC keeping tabs on Atletico winger Yannick Carrasco - report

Manchester United, Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur are looking at the possibility of signing Atletico Madrid star Yannick Carrasco, according to a report

By Kieran Beckles
Saturday 25 June 2022, 06:30 UK
Thomas Tuchel (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screengrab)

Chelsea FC, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are looking at the possibility of signing Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that the Atletico forward is attracting interest from the Premier League seeing as Carrasco is facing an uncertain future at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The same article states that the 28-year-old has a contract that will run until the end of the 2023-24 season in the Spanish capital but Carrasco could seek a move this summer.

According to the same story, the Belgium international is looking to secure a pay rise but it’s unclear whether Atletico have the means to make Carrasco one of their best-paid players.

The Spanish media outlet reveal that Chelsea FC, Manchester United and Spurs are monitoring Carrasco’s evolving situation at Atletico as the trio look to improve their options in wide areas.

Atletico are hoping to open negotiations about a new deal as Diego Simeone would be reluctant to lose the former AS Monaco winger for the second time in six years, according to the report.

The 28-year-old scored six times and made six assists in 34 games in the Spanish top flight last term.

The Belgian forward has won the La Liga title and the Europa League at Atletico.

Carrasco has scored 37 times in 219 games in all competitions during his two stints at Atletico.

Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal in talks over deals for two more potential signings
Fabrizio Romano: Man United 'really interested' in signing Antony from Ajax
Chelsea FC ready to compete with Arsenal and Spurs in race to sign Raphinha - report
Fabrizio Romano: Man United have discussed move for Brazilian ‘internally’
Chelsea FC to rival Man United for Brazilian winger Antony - report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature