Chelsea FC, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are looking at the possibility of signing Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that the Atletico forward is attracting interest from the Premier League seeing as Carrasco is facing an uncertain future at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The same article states that the 28-year-old has a contract that will run until the end of the 2023-24 season in the Spanish capital but Carrasco could seek a move this summer.

According to the same story, the Belgium international is looking to secure a pay rise but it’s unclear whether Atletico have the means to make Carrasco one of their best-paid players.

The Spanish media outlet reveal that Chelsea FC, Manchester United and Spurs are monitoring Carrasco’s evolving situation at Atletico as the trio look to improve their options in wide areas.

Atletico are hoping to open negotiations about a new deal as Diego Simeone would be reluctant to lose the former AS Monaco winger for the second time in six years, according to the report.

The 28-year-old scored six times and made six assists in 34 games in the Spanish top flight last term.

The Belgian forward has won the La Liga title and the Europa League at Atletico.

Carrasco has scored 37 times in 219 games in all competitions during his two stints at Atletico.

