Teddy Sheringham issues warning to Man United about Frenkie De Jong

Teddy Sheringham has warned Manchester United that the Red Devils could experience a season of “absolute chaos” next term even if they land their top target Frenkie De Jong in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move to bring the Dutch midfielder to Old Trafford from FC Barcelona as Erik ten Hag sets about bolstering his squad ahead of his first campaign in charge at the club.

Manchester United are also being linked with a host of other signings as the Dutch head coach bids to build a team he feels will be capable of breaking into the top four next term.

The club have already parted ways with a number of first-team players this summer, with the likes of Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic all departing on free transfers.

Whether Manchester United are able to complete a deal to sign De Jong from FC Barcelona remains to be seen, but former Red Devils and England star Sheringham has warned that the midfielder may need some time to adapt to the rigours of the English top flight if he does move to Old Trafford – and the same goes for manager Ten Hag.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Sheringham said: “There is a massive recruitment job at Manchester United. Erik ten Hag needs to get players in with the right character and who understand the challenges of playing in the Premier League.

“Where is he going to find these players? I’m seeing the rumours about Frenkie De Jong. He hasn’t played in the Premier League and has been playing for Barcelona, who are expected to pretty much beat nearly every other team.

“Many of Barca’s domestic opponents roll over for them throughout the season. That doesn’t happen in the Premier League – every game is a battle.

“The pace and quality of the league could be a shock to the system for Ten Hag and a player like de Jong. United could have a season of absolute chaos again next year.”

The latest reports have suggested that Manchester United are “confident” that FC Barcelona will lower their asking price for De Jong, with the Red Devils prepared to offer around €70m for the midfielder.

The Guardian reported that Manchester United have already had an opening offer of around €60m (£51.3m) plus a potential €10m in add-ons rejected in recent days, but the Red Devils are ready to return with an improved offer for the Netherlands international.

As has been reported elsewhere in recent days, the article also described De Jong, 25, as Ten Hag’s “prime target” for the summer transfer window.

Ten Hag’s primary focus next season will be to guide Manchester United back into the Champions League qualification spots following a dismal campaign last term in which they finished sixth and without a trophy.

