Tottenham eye ‘package deal’ to sign duo, Chelsea FC also interested in Brazilian – report

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a package deal to sign Everton duo Richarlison and Anthony Gordon, according to reports.

Sky Sports is claiming that Spurs are looking to bring in the Toffees stars in a double deal, but that the north London club are likely to face competition from Chelsea FC for Richarlison’s signature.

The same story claims that Chelsea FC view Richarlison as a potential replacement for Inter Milan-bound Romelu Lukaku as they look to revamp their forward line ahead of the new season, with the Brazilian seen as one of “several” attacking options that the Blues could bring in this summer.

Everton are anticipating a bid from Spurs for both Richarlison and Gordon in the coming days, but the Toffees have no intention of entertaining a double bid for the pair, according to the article.

The story also claims that Tottenham have been keeping tabs on Richarlison since he was at Watford and that Spurs see him as a player who could provide back-up to star man Harry Kane.

The 25-year-old Richarlison scored 10 goals and made five assists in 30 Premier League games for Everton last season as he helped them to avoid relegation to the Championship.

Left winger Gordon, 21, was also a regular fixture in Frank Lampard’s side, netting four goals and making two assists in 35 games in the Premier League last term.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, could sign as many as three new forward players this summer and the Blues have interest in Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling and FC Barcelona Ousmane Dembele, the article says.

The Blues are also targeting two new central defenders this summer following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, according to the story.

