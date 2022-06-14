Tottenham Hotspur hold a “real interest” in signing Richarlison from Everton this summer, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The north London side are likely to be on the lookout for a number of new signings ahead of next season after Antonio Conte led the Lilywhites back into the Champions League thanks to their fourth-placed finish in the Premier League.

Spurs will be wanting to bolster their squad as they prepare for a return to Europe’s elite club competition, and Everton star Richarlison is one of their top targets, according to Romano.

Tottenham have spoken about a possible move for the 25-year-old Brazilian with the player’s agents, and Spurs currently hold a “real interest” in landing the attacker, the Italian journalist says.

However, Everton are holding out for a fee of around €70m-75m for the player, and the Toffees are yet to receive any offers at that level, Romano says.

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside, Romano said: “Richarlison is a player that the new agents have talked about with Tottenham, as with other clubs.

“However, the club [Everton] wants €70m-75m as an opening price tag, so far it has not received offers at this level.

“Tottenham are not the only club interested, but Spurs have a real interest in Richarlison.

“I wouldn’t get carried away by some of the reports surrounding Richarlison and Spurs just yet, but the interest is there and it could be an excellent signing if they can see off competition for his signature.”

Richarlison was a constant presence in the Everton team last season as he helped Frank Lampard’s side to avoid relegation by scoring 10 goals and making five assists in 30 Premier League games for the Toffees. He also netted once in three FA Cup outings for the Merseyside outfit.

He signed for Everton in the summer of 2018 after having previously spent one season at Watford. The Brazilian, who has netted 14 goals in 36 games for his country since making his senior international debut in 2018, has scored 53 goals in 152 games for Everton.

