Gossip

Tottenham to rival Arsenal for Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus - report

Tottenham Hotspur will compete with Arsenal for the signing of Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, according to a report in England

Kieran Beckles
By Kieran Beckles
Tuesday 21 June 2022, 06:00 UK
Gabriel Jesus
Gabriel Jesus (Photo: Vlad Moskovenko / depositphotos.com)

Tottenham Hotspur will rival Arsenal for the signing of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Gunners are desperate to sign the Brazil international in the summer transfer window to improve their attacking options ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

The same article states that Mikel Arteta has put Gabriel Jesus at the top of his transfer wish list this summer after having worked with Jesus during his stint as Pep Guardiola’s number two at Manchester City.

According to the same story, Arsenal are close to matching Manchester City’s valuation of £50m for the South American forward despite having signed two players already in the 2022 summer transfer window.

The Daily Mirror goes on to reveal that Spurs boss Antonio Conte is looking to usurp Arsenal by convincing Gabriel Jesus to complete a switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium rather than The Emirates this summer.

The media outlet claim that the Italian head coach is a big admirer of Gabriel Jesus’s versatility, seeing as the Brazilian can play in a variety of attacking positions in the frontline.

The 25-year-old would be open to a move to a new club this summer seeing as the Brazilian will have to compete with Manchester City’s new signing Erling Haaland next term, the article suggests.

Gabriel Jesus scored eight times and made eight assists in 28 appearances in the Premier League last term – but he only started 21 of Manchester City’s 38 top-flight games.

He has netted 19 goals in 56 games for the Brazil national team since making his debut for his country back in 2016.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Gossip
Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal will 'push again' for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez
Fabio Vieira
Fabio Vieira makes promise to Arsenal fans after joining from FC Porto
Gossip
Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth
Sky Sports reporter gives update on Man United’s search for first summer signing
Gossip
Tammy Abraham
Arsenal and Man United interested in signing Tammy Abraham from AS Roma - report
Gossip
Christian Eriksen
Erik Ten Hag wants Man United to sign free agent Christian Eriksen - report
Related Articles

Home »
Gossip
Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal will 'push again' for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez
Fabio Vieira
Fabio Vieira makes promise to Arsenal fans after joining from FC Porto
Gossip
Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth
Sky Sports reporter gives update on Man United’s search for first summer signing
Gossip
Tammy Abraham
Arsenal and Man United interested in signing Tammy Abraham from AS Roma - report
Gossip
Christian Eriksen
Erik Ten Hag wants Man United to sign free agent Christian Eriksen - report
Slideshow
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature