Tottenham Hotspur will rival Arsenal for the signing of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Gunners are desperate to sign the Brazil international in the summer transfer window to improve their attacking options ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

The same article states that Mikel Arteta has put Gabriel Jesus at the top of his transfer wish list this summer after having worked with Jesus during his stint as Pep Guardiola’s number two at Manchester City.

According to the same story, Arsenal are close to matching Manchester City’s valuation of £50m for the South American forward despite having signed two players already in the 2022 summer transfer window.

The Daily Mirror goes on to reveal that Spurs boss Antonio Conte is looking to usurp Arsenal by convincing Gabriel Jesus to complete a switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium rather than The Emirates this summer.

The media outlet claim that the Italian head coach is a big admirer of Gabriel Jesus’s versatility, seeing as the Brazilian can play in a variety of attacking positions in the frontline.

The 25-year-old would be open to a move to a new club this summer seeing as the Brazilian will have to compete with Manchester City’s new signing Erling Haaland next term, the article suggests.

Gabriel Jesus scored eight times and made eight assists in 28 appearances in the Premier League last term – but he only started 21 of Manchester City’s 38 top-flight games.

He has netted 19 goals in 56 games for the Brazil national team since making his debut for his country back in 2016.

