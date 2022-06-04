Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign Tomas Soucek from West Ham United by agents, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that agents have approached Spurs offering the north London club the opportunity to bring Soucek to Tottenham from their bitter rivals West Ham.

The same article states that the Czech Republic international’s future at the east London side is in doubt seeing as Soucek hasn’t yet been able to agree a new deal with the Hammers.

According to the same story, the Czech midfielder has been attempting to negotiate a pay increase at the London Stadium after two years with the Europa League semi-finalists.

Football Insider claim that Soucek has a complicated relationship with West Ham manager David Moyes, described as having “tension behind the scenes” at the Premier League club.

The website go on to reveal that the Hammers have admitted there is a “very real chance” that the 27-year-old will be sold in the 2022 summer transfer window.

The article concludes by questioning whether West Ham would want to sell to a local rival seeing as the two clubs have a bitter rivalry.

Soucek, who started his career at Slavia Prague, scored five goals and made one assist in 35 games in the Premier League last term.

The Czech Republic international moved to West Ham in a £19m deal from Slavia Prague in 2020 after a successful loan spell in east London.

He has scored nine goals in 49 games for the Czech Republic since making his senior debut for his national team back in 2016.

