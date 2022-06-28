Wimbledon 2022: Order of play for Wednesday 29 June

Emma Raducanu’s second-round match at Wimbledon 2022 against Caroline Garcia of France will be second on Centre Court on Wednesday 29 June.

Raducanu sealed her progress to round two with a straight-sets victory over Alison Van Uytvanck on Monday to set up a clash with Garcia.

The 19-year-old’s match will follow defending champion Novak Djokovic’s clash against Thanasi Kokkinakis, with Andy Murray’s showdown with John Isner scheduled as the third match on the main show court at SW19.

Elsewhere, Anett Kontaveit will take on Jule Niemeier in the first match on Court One, with Great Britain’s Ryan Peniston facing Steve Johnson first on No3 Court.

Women’s third seed Ons Jabeur will play Katarzyna Kawa in the final match on No3 Court, with Carlos Alcaraz taking on Tallon Griekspoor on No2 Court.

Wednesday’s weather forecast suggests that there should not be too many interruptions at the All England Club. Although some rain is forecast in the morning, the chances of any showers will diminish as the day goes on.

Wimbledon Order of play for Wednesday 29 June 2022 (All times UK)

Centre Court (starting time: 13:30)

Novak Djokovic (1) vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

Caroline Garcia vs Emma Raducanu (10)

Andy Murray vs John Isner (20)

Court One (starting time: 13:00)

Jule Niemeier vs Anett Kontaveit (2)

Cameron Norrie (9) vs Jaume Munar

Maria Sakkari (5) vs Viktoriya Tomova

No2 Court (starting time: 11:00)

Casper Ruud (3) vs Ugo Humbert

Angelique Kerber (15) vs Magda Linette

Tallon Griekspoor vs Carlos Alcaraz (5)

Qiang Wang vs Heather Watson

No3 Court (starting time: 11:00)

Ryan Peniston vs Steve Johnson

Yanina Wickmayer vs Jelena Ostapenko (12)

Jannik Sinner (10) vs Mikael Ymer

Katarzyna Kawa vs Ons Jabeur (3)