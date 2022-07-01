Bruno Fernandes is backing Fabio Vieira to end up being a good signing for Arsenal following his move from FC Porto this summer.

The Gunners completed a deal in the region of £30m to bring the 22-year-old midfielder to The Emirates back in June to bolster Mikel Arteta’s options in the middle of the park ahead of the new season.

Vieira was a constant presence in the FC Porto team last season as he scored six goals and made 14 assists in 27 games in the league to help his side to win the title in his native homeland.

The Portugal Under-21 midfielder now joins Fernandes as one of the country’s talents in the Premier League and Vieira will be hoping to make his mark at The Emirates next season.

Manchester United playmaker Fernandes is hoping that Vieira can “shine” for the Gunners after the midfielder’s impressive performances for both the Portugal Under-21s and FC Porto in recent seasons.

Asked about Arsenal’s move to sign Vieira, who penned a “long-term contract” with the Gunners, Fernandes said: “I welcome all Portuguese players who go abroad, I hope he can shine to the fullest, except against me.

“Fabio has a lot of quality and has been demonstrating that, whether in the FC Porto is in the Under-21s, he has had good numbers and good performances.

“I hope he succeeds like all the Portuguese out there. We have to start valuing what is ours and I hope that Fábio manages to be as good as possible, despite of waiting to stay ahead.”

Vieira came through FC Porto’s youth system and made his first-team debut for the club back in 2020. He won two league titles and triumphed in the Taca de Portugal with the Portuguese side.

The midfielder is yet to feature for Portugal’s senior team but he has scored an impressive 13 goals in 21 games for his country’s Under-21 side since making his debut back in 2019.

Vieira could make his Premier League debut for Arsenal when the Gunners kick off their season with a trip to Crystal Palace on 5 August.

