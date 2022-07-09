Bacary Sagna sends message to Arsenal fans about latest summer signing

Bacary Sagna has delivered his stamp of approval for Arsenal’s signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City, claiming that the Brazilian will immediately become the “main man” at The Emirates.

The Gunners completed something of a transfer coup when they landed the 25-year-old forward in a £45m deal from Manchester City last week following lots of speculation linking him with a switch to The Emirates.

Gabriel Jesus is likely to be one of the first names on the team sheet at Arsenal next season as Mikel Arteta looks to steer the Gunners back into the top four next term.

The forward made an impressive start to life as an Arsenal player on Friday when he came off the bench and scored twice in a 5-3 friendly win over FC Nurnberg.

Sagna played alongside Gabriel Jesus at Manchester City and the former Arsenal defender is convinced that the former Palmeiras man will be a big hit at The Emirates from next season and beyond.

Speaking in an interview with Lord Ping, Sagna said: “I’m very excited. Arsenal Football Club means a lot to me, so when I see players like him join the club it makes me happy.

“I know him very well – I played with him at City – he has a fantastic mentality and is a fantastic person.

“His arrival will benefit the club massively, while he will also know that he is going to Arsenal to be the main man. He will know that he has the full support of the club and the manager, which will be different for him, because at City, you never know if you will play in the next game. I think this will help him improve as a player and I think he will relish the challenge of leading the team’s attack and being the main man at Arsenal.

“His pedigree is fantastic. He is a regular starter in the Brazil national team, he played for one of the biggest clubs in the world. All of the Arsenal players will improve by playing with him and he can help them win because he knows what it takes to lift trophies.

“He is a brilliant signing because he has a winning mentality and is a champion. I can’t wait to see him in an Arsenal shirt this season.”

Meanwhile, the player himself insisted that he is already feeling “at home” at Arsenal following his impressive debut for the north London club in pre-season.

“I’m so, so proud. I’m proud to be here at this big club,” said Gabriel Jesus.

“I’ve completed four or five days together with the lads, and I just want to say thank you to everyone at Arsenal because they make me feel at home. Everyone is talking, coming to me and saying ‘good luck, we are happy to have you here’, and I’m happy to be here as well. That makes me feel at home.”