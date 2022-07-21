Arsenal should make a move to sign Chelsea FC midfielder N’Golo Kante this summer, according to former Gunners star Kevin Campbell.

The north London side have already been busy in the summer transfer window, having brought in a number of signings, including Brazil international Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City and FC Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira.

Mikel Arteta is aiming to assemble a squad capable of challenging for a top-four finish next season after the Gunners just missed out on a spot in the Champions League following their fifth-placed finish last term.

Kante’s current contract at Chelsea FC is set to expire in the summer of 2023, and the Blues could possibly be tempted into selling the midfielder this year rather than risk losing him for nothing in 12 months’ time.

Former Gunners star Campbell feels that Arsenal should swoop in immediately if it appears that Chelsea FC would be willing to do business and let Kante go this summer.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, Campbell said of a possible move for Kante: “For me, if the money was right – I’d do it straight away.

“Kante is someone who knows how to operate in the Premier League, that’s for sure. Yes, he suffered a few injuries last season, but his numbers are still frightening.

“He’s still one of the best around, and that midfield area is still a massive problem area for Arsenal. We’ve seen them play games where the midfield just can’t get a grip – especially when Thomas Partey isn’t there.

“We need someone else who knows how to navigate and dominate. I don’t think there has been a better exponent of that midfield engine room in recent years than N’Golo Kante.”

Kante struggled with form and fitness issues last season and the 31-year-old only started 21 of Chelsea FC’s 38 games in the Premier League.

He has scored 13 goals in 260 games for the south west London side since having joined them from Leicester City back in 2016.

Since his move to Stamford Bridge six years ago, Kante has won every major trophy on offer with Chelsea FC aside from the League Cup.

