Kevin Campbell names two signings Arsenal still need to make this summer

Kevin Campbell has urged Arsenal to make a move to sign Youri Tielemans and another forward in this summer’s transfer window.

The north London side have been busy in the summer window so far, with the Gunners having already brought in Marquinhos, Matt Turner and Fabio Vieira, as well as agreeing a deal to land Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

Arsenal have been on the lookout for attacking reinforcements this summer after the north Londoners lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January and also saw Alexandre Lacazette leave after the end of the season.

Former Gunners star Campbell feels that the north Londoners could do with further attacking reinforcements even after the signing of Gabriel Jesus is completed – and the ex-striker also feels that Arsenal should be pursuing a move to sign Youri Tielemans from Leicester City.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, Campbell said: “They’ve got to fix the midfield, it needs more goals, it needs more creativity, hence Tielemans.

“I still think Arsenal need an alternative striker, a big striker, someone who, when teams bank up and it’s not going so well, someone who you could fire crosses in and he can get on the end of it.

“I think Arsenal have missed that change of alternative in the set up and the flexibility of Jesus as well means he could start as a nine or he can play wide, he’s comfortable anywhere.”

Tielemans, 25, was a regular fixture in the Leicester City team last season, scoring six goals and making four assists in 32 top-flight games for Brendan Rodgers’ men.

Arsenal are thought to be on the lookout for further reinforcements this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to build a team he thinks will be capable of breaking back into the top four next season.

The Gunners – who have not finished in the top four since they came second under Arsene Wenger back in 2016, and have not won the title since 2004 – will kick off the new season with a trip to face Crystal Palace on the opening weekend of the campaign.

