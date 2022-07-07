What Piers Morgan had to say about Arsenal’s signing of Gabriel Jesus

Piers Morgan has welcomed Arsenal’s move to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City after the Brazilian was officially unveiled as a Gunners player this week.

The 25-year-old was confirmed as the north London club’s fourth signing of the summer transfer window on Monday following weeks of speculation linking him with a switch to The Emirates.

Arsenal are believed to have paid in the region of £45m for the Brazil international, who scored eight goals and made eight assists in 28 Premier League games last season.

Gabriel Jesus has joined the Gunners following the signings of Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos as Mikel Arteta looks to build a squad he feels will be capable of breaking back into the top four next season.

The deal for Gabriel Jesus was officially confirmed by Arsenal on Monday morning, and celebrity Arsenal fan and former Daily Mirror editor Morgan was quick to offer his reaction on social media, posting on Twitter: “Welcome, Jesus!”

In the days before, when the media speculation about Gabriel Jesus being set to join Arsenal was rife, Morgan explained why he thinks that the Brazilian would be a great addition to the Gunners squad.

In a separate tweet posted back in late June, Morgan wrote: “Gabriel Jesus has scored 19 goals in 56 games for Brazil’s national team. That’s good enough for me.

“He’s quick, clever, hard-working, powerful, tricksy, and just about the best striker Arsenal could realistically get right now. I approve… welcome aboard Gabriel Jesus.”

Arsenal fans will be hoping that the Brazilian forward can help to fire them to a top-four finish next season after they just missed out on a Champions League spot last term.

The forward, who was born in Sao Paulo, scored 95 goals in 236 games in all competitions for Manchester City after having joined the club from Palmeiras back in August 2016.

Gabriel Jesus could make his competitive debut for Arsenal when the Gunners travel to Crystal Palace in the first game of the new Premier League campaign on Friday 5 August.

