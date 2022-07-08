Arsenal are “confident” of being able to sign Youri Tielemans in a £30m deal this summer after stepping up their interest in the Leicester City midfielder, according to reports.

The Sun is claiming that the north London side have moved to firm up their interest in the Foxes star as they aim to bolster their midfield options ahead of the new season.

The same report claims that the Gunners are now ready to make a “firm offer” for the Belgium international as they aim to beat off competition from Manchester United for his signature.

According to the article, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been given the “green light” to pursue a deal to sign Tielemans despite the Gunners having already landed Gabriel Jesus, Marquinhos, Fabio Vieira and Matt Turner this summer.

It’s claimed that the Gunners have switched their focus to Tielemans, 25, after they were priced out of a move for prime target Ruben Neves by Wolves.

The story also hints that Arsenal have been considering a bid for Lazio’s Sergej Malinkovic-Savic, but the Serbian midfielder would cost in excess of £50m.

Tielemans was a regular fixture in Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City team last season, scoring six goals and making four assists in 32 Premier League games.

He initially joined the Foxes on loan from AS Monaco in January 2019, and after impressing, the switch was made permanent six months later.

Tielemans’ current contract at Leicester City is due to expire next summer so the Foxes may want to cash-in on the midfielder this year to avoid the risk of losing him on a free transfer in 12 months’ time.

