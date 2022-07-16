Arsenal have reached a “verbal agreement in principle” with Manchester City for the signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The north London club have been credited with an interest in the 25-year-old defender in recent days and according to Romano, the Gunners are now closing in on his signature.

The Italian journalist took to social media to reveal that Arsenal have moved a step closer to landing the Ukraine international after they came to an initial agreement with Manchester City over the transfer of the defender.

Now, discussions will focus on the player’s personal terms, including his proposed salary and length of contract, according to Romano. He added that the transfer fee for the Ukrainian is believed to be in the region of £30m.

Posting on his personal Twitter account on Saturday, Romano provided an update on Arsenal’s reported interest in the Ukrainian, saying: “Arsenal and Manchester City have now reached verbal agreement in principle for Oleksandr Zinchenko, fee around £30m. Personal terms are still discussed.

“Salary and length of contract, in negotiation – key step to complete the agreement.”

Should Zinchenko complete a move to The Emirates, he would become the second player from the Citizens to join the Gunners after Arsenal signed Gabriel Jesus earlier in the summer transfer window.

Zinchenko, who came through Shakhtar Donetsk’s youth system, joined Manchester City from Ufa back in 2016 and has won four Premier League titles under Pep Guardiola at The Etihad.

He made his senior international debut for Ukraine back in 2015 and has scored eight goals in 52 games for his country since then.

Should the move go through, Zinchenko could become Arsenal’s fifth signing of the summer after Mikel Arteta’s side also snapped up Gabriel Jesus, Marquinhos, Matt Turner and Fabio Vieira.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip