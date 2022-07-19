Gabriel Agbonlahor names the next signing Arsenal need to make

Arsenal should look to bring in a right-sided winger as their next summer signing, according to Gabriel Agbonlahor.

The Gunners have been busy in the summer transfer window so far and have brought in four new players ahead of the new campaign, with Gabriel Jesus, Marquinhos, Matt Turner and Fabio Vieira all signing for the north London club.

Mikel Arteta is looking to bolster his squad ahead of the new campaign as he bids to steer the Gunners back into the Champions League qualification spots following the disappointment of their fifth-placed finish last term.

Arsenal have been credited with an interest in Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko in recent days and also continue to be linked with a number of other potential recruits in the lead-up to the new season.

Former Aston Villa star Agbonlahor reckons that the Gunners still need to make a number of quality additions this summer if they want to be able to challenge for a spot in the top four next season, pointing to the right side of midfield as a position that may need strengthening.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Agbonlahor said: “For Arsenal it’s a big statement signing Gabriel Jesus, but still, they need more work.

“There’s talk of Zinchenko, who I think will be a great signing, a great addition. He’s versatile, but maybe they need another right-sided winger as back up to Bukayo Saka because Nicolas Pepe has not done it.

“These teams know that they need to keep improving their squad because it’s going to get harder and harder to challenge for the top four.

“Arsenal don’t want to be cut adrift. They want to bring in top, top players because Spurs are doing the same.

“Spurs have had a great window so it’s going to be even harder this season to get that top four and Man United fans, once again, will say that I don’t think they’ve got much chance to get top four again this season.”

Pepe has managed to score just 27 goals in 112 games in all competitions for Arsenal since his switch to The Emirates from Lille three summers ago.

Arsenal, who have not finished in the top four since 2016 when they came second under Arsene Wenger, will kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to Crystal Palace on the opening weekend of the season.

