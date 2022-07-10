Mikel Arteta replies when asked if Arsenal are trying to sign Youri Tielemans

Mikel Arteta remained coy when quizzed directly on the speculation linking Arsenal with a move to sign Youri Tielemans from Leicester City.

The Gunners have been credited with an interest in the Belgium international in recent days as Arteta considers adding more firepower to his squad in midfield ahead of the start of the new campaign.

Reports in the British media last week claimed that Arsenal were stepping up their interest in the 25-year-old midfielder and that the north Londoners were increasingly confident of being able to complete a deal.

The same reports suggest that the Gunners could also be set to face competition from Manchester United for the midfielder’s signature this summer.

Arsenal have already been busy in the summer transfer window after having recruited Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner, but it would appear that the north Londoners are still on the lookout for further reinforcements.

Gunners boss Arteta was quizzed directly on the transfer talk about Tielemans this weekend, but the Spaniard was giving nothing away when asked about a possible move for the Belgian.

Asked specifically about a move for Tielemans, Arteta said: “We never talk about players that are not ours.

“As I said before we can improve the team, we are still in the market and are going to try to do it, but we are not going to go to any specific names.”

Arteta did also hint that the Gunners could make some further signings this summer as the Spaniard looks to steer Arsenal back into the top four next season.

He added: “There are more things that we would like to do if we can but the market will dictate what we can do, but so far we are happy with what we have done.”

Arsenal – who finished fifth and without a trophy last term – will kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to face Crystal Palace on the opening weekend of the season.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip