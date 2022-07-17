Arsenal are hopeful about signing Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City this summer, according to a report in England.

Website ESPN is quoting sources claiming that the Gunners are interested in signing the Ukraine international in the current transfer window to bolster Mikel Arteta’s defence ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

The same article states that the Arsenal manager is a big fan of the 25-year-old after the Spanish head coach worked with Zinchenko during his stint as an assistant manager at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola.

According to the same story, the Gunners want to land Zinchenko after their top-four rivals Manchester United won the race to sign Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez in a big-money deal.

ESPN go on to write that Arsenal and Manchester City are currently in discussions about Zinchenko’s sale and the defending Premier League champions are thought to be looking for a transfer fee of around £35m for the left-back.

The media outlet add that Arteta is particularly drawn to Zinchenko seeing as the Ukrainian would add a lot of versatility to Arsenal’s squad.

Zinchenko has scored twice in 128 appearances in all competitions over the past six seasons at Manchester City after breaking into the Citizens first-team squad in the 2016-17 season under Guardiola.

The Ukrainian defender has won four Premier League titles at Manchester City since having joined them back in 2016.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are set to take on Everton on Sunday morning as they kick off their pre-season tour of the United States in Baltimore. They will then take on Orlando City and Chelsea FC in their next two friendlies as they continue their preparations for the new campaign.

