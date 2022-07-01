Arsenal and Manchester United look set to miss out on the signing of Ruben Neves from Wolves this summer, with the midfielder now expected to stay at Molineux, according to reports in the British media.

The Sun is reporting that the 25-year-old now looks set to stay at Wolves this summer despite the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and FC Barcelona all having been interested in signing him.

According to the story, all three clubs have been put off by Wolves’ mammoth asking price of around £75m, with interested parties feeling that his transfer value is actually closer to £45m.

Neves is therefore now expected to stay at Wolves for next season as they look to better their 10th-placed finish in the Premier League from last term.

The Portugal international was a regular fixture in the Wolves team last season as he scored four goals and made two assists in a total of 33 top-flight games.

Elsewhere, Wolves could lose Joao Moutinho to AS Roma this summer despite Bruno Lage wanting him to stay at Molineux, according to the story.

Arsenal have already brought in one new midfielder this summer after completing a deal to sign the 22-year-old Fabio Vieira from FC Porto. The Gunners are thought to be on the lookout for a number of new signings as the north Londoners aim to try and break back into the top four next term.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have been strongly linked with a move to sign midfielder Frenkie De Jong from FC Barcelona as Erik ten Hag gears up for his first season in charge at Old Trafford. However, the Red Devils are still looking to secure their first summer signing.

