Arsenal and Manchester United are preparing to battle it out once again – this time for the signing of Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Germany international is attracting interest from the two Premier League clubs seeing as Gnabry has just 12 months left to run on his current deal.

The same article states that Bayern could be willing to sell 26-year-old for £40m to ensure the Bundesliga champions are able to secure some return for the German forward.

According to the same report, the former Gunners forward has rejected a new £220,000-a-week contract offer from Bayern to open the door to a potential departure.

The Daily Star goes on to claim that it’s Arsenal and Manchester United who have shown the most interest of any Premier League club in the signing of Gnabry this summer.

The report suggests that new Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag considers the German to be a player who is capable of improving his options in wide areas.

However, Arsenal might be loathe to spend £40m on a player who left the club for just £5m back in 2016, according to the report.

Gnabry has scored 63 times in 171 games in all competitions over the past four seasons at the Allianz Arena.

The Germany international has won three Bundesliga titles, the German Cup twice and the Champions League. He previously spent three seasons at Arsenal, scoring one goal in 18 appearances for the north London side while Arsene Wenger was still in charge.

