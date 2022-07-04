Gabriel Jesus has revealed that the presence of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal helped to convince him to join the Gunners from Manchester City.

The Brazilian forward has signed a “long-term contract” – which is believed to run until 2027 – with the Gunners after weeks of speculation linking him with a switch to The Emirates.

The 25-year-old attacker worked with Arteta while the Spaniard was Pep Guardiola’s assistant coach at Manchester City and the forward admits that the chance to work with him again was one of the main factors behind his decision to sign for Arsenal.

Speaking in an interview with Arsenal Media after the transfer was confirmed, Gabriel Jesus said: “We spoke a couple of times about the club, the players, the project and the future. I believe 100 per cent in Mikel. I had a very good time with him before, he’s a very good guy and a very good coach as well.

“He helped me a lot [at Manchester City]. We would always stick together after the training sessions and do some finishing or something. He’s a very intelligent guy and was an amazing player, so if he knows something he can teach me or the young players.”

The former Palmeiras forward went on to explain some of the reasons why he chose to sign for the Gunners, despite the north London side not being able to offer Champions League football next season.

“I followed Arsenal when I was young because of [Thierry] Henry,” Jesus continued. “Obviously I didn’t follow too many European teams but when I saw some of the players that played here, I was like ‘wow, this club is big’. When I played against Arsenal I was looking at The Emirates and it was a very good stadium, so I’m very excited to play here.

“I’m so happy to sign for this big club. Since day one when I knew I could come to play for Arsenal, I was happy. I know the staff, I know some players, the Brazilian ones.

“I know there are a lot of top players. They are young and I’m still young as well, so I am so happy to be here to help. I come to help, to learn as well and to try to do my best.”

Gabriel Jesus was an important part of the Manchester City team who retained their Premier League title last season, scoring eight goals and making eight assists in a total of 28 games in the top flight.

However, he was limited to a total of 21 starts in the top flight last season and the competition for places in Guardiola’s side increased this summer following the arrival of Erling Haaland from Manchester City.

The Brazil international could make his Premier League debut for Arsenal when the Gunners travel to Crystal Palace on the opening weekend of the campaign.

