Arsenal chief Edu has moved to play down suggestions that the Gunners could make a move to sign Lucas Paqueta from Lyon this summer.

The Gunners have already been busy in the summer transfer window and have brought in the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira and Oleksandr Zinchenko ahead of the new campaign.

Arsenal have also snapped up Brazilian youngster Marquinhos and American goalkeeper Matt Turner as the north Londoners aim to challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League next term.

One other player who has been linked with a possible move to The Emirates this summer is Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who has been in good form for Lyon since having signed for the French club back in the summer of 2020.

Arsenal technical director Edu has now conceded that he is a keen admirer of the 24-year-old attacking midfielder, but says that as of yet there is nothing to report about the north London club’s link to the Brazilian.

Speaking in an interview with TNT Sports in Brazil, as quoted by Metro, Edu said: “I’m very respectful when I talk about Lucas.

“I’m a guy who likes him a lot, I’ve always liked him, since my time with Brazil’s national team. He’s had a great season, he was considered the best [overseas] player in the French league.

“But today, there really isn’t any kind of talk, there’s only my admiration for the player, because the squad today is, in the position he plays, I think we’re very well served in this regard.”

Lucas Paqueta signed for Lyon from AC Milan two summers ago and has netted 21 goals in 78 games in all competitions for the French club since then.

He made his senior international debut for Brazil back in 2018 and has scored seven goals in 33 games for his national side since then.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will kick off the new Premier League season with a trip to Crystal Palace on the evening of Friday 5 August.

