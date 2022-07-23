Gabriel Jesus: What I think about Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus says he has already been impressed by Gabriel Martinelli’s performances since having linked up with the Arsenal squad this summer.

The 25-year-old Brazil international signed for the Gunners from Manchester City earlier in the summer transfer window and has been getting used to life with his new team-mates, Martinelli included.

Martinelli, 21, has shown plenty of promise in an Arsenal shirt so far and has earned praise for his tireless performances for the north London side under Mikel Arteta in recent seasons.

He now has the chance to play with his compatriot Gabriel Jesus at The Emirates as the pair look to try and help Arsenal fight for a top-four finish in the Premier League next term.

Gabriel Jesus has already been impressing in an Arsenal shirt in pre-season and has netted three goals in three appearances for the Gunners during their tour of the USA.

And the new Arsenal signing has now opened up on Martinelli, admitting that he has been very impressed by the young Brazilian’s tireless work-rate.

Speaking on the Podpah podcast, Gabriel Jesus said: “Woah! Martinelli – he’s an animal. An animal! He never gets tired!”

He continued: “[My new team-mates] at the club are so hungry, they’re desperate to get this club back to winning a Premier League after 20 years. This kind of challenge excites me a lot to be here.”

Pressed further about his decision to leave City to join Arsenal, Gabriel Jesus added: “I wanted a new challenge. I want to play every game, that’s why I came here. I compare this Arsenal team with the City team when I arrived there. There’s a lot of young players.

“Everybody at the club has received me so well. I’m two or three years older than most players here but they look at me as a very experienced player. I like that. I like to be a role model for other players.”

Gabriel Jesus netted eight goals and made eight assists in 28 Premier League games last season for Manchester City.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip