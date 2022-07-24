Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko

Piers Morgan has taken to social media to express his delight at seeing Arsenal wrap up a deal to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City.

The north London side confirmed the arrival of the versatile Ukraine international at The Emirates on Friday after days of speculation linking them with the move.

The 25-year-old is Arsenal’s fifth signing of the summer transfer window and Mikel Arteta will be hoping that his experience will be able to propel the Gunners towards a top-four finish next season.

Celebrity Arsenal fan and former Daily Mirror editor Morgan was clearly pleased by the Gunners’ latest piece of summer transfer business as he took to social media to welcome the confirmation of the deal for Zinchenko.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Morgan said: “CONFIRMED: Arsenal sign top Ukrainian star Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City for £30m. Excellent!”

Zinchenko joined Manchester City in the summer of 2016 and won four Premier League titles under Pep Guardiola. He has also won both domestic cups but is yet to taste Champions League glory.

He made his senior international debut for Ukraine back in 2015 and has scored eight goals in 52 games for his country since then.

Zinchenko has revealed that joining Arsenal has helped him to fulfil a boyhood dream, after having watched the Gunners regularly as a youngster.

Speaking to Arsenal’s website, Zinchenko said: “I would like to say this is a boyhood dream come true, because I was a massive fan when I was a kid.

“Since Thierry Henry and young Cesc Fabregas was playing here, I was just enjoying watching those games, that Arsenal. And obviously I started to love this club, so I am so excited and I cannot wait to play for this amazing club.”

