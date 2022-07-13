Paul Merson praises Arsenal for making a ‘great signing’ this summer

Paul Merson has praised Arsenal for landing Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City this summer, describing the transfer as a “great signing” for the north London club.

The north London side officially confirmed the arrival of the Brazilian at The Emirates in a deal believed to be worth around £45m last week after weeks of speculation about the switch.

The 25-year-old has already slotted into the Arsenal team and scored two goals on his debut for the north London side, in a pre-season friendly against Nuernberg last week.

Gabriel Jesus was brought in by the Gunners after the north Londoners allowed both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette to leave the club in this year’s transfer windows.

Merson feels that the former Manchester City attacker is a great addition to the Arsenal side – but he still feels that his old team are in need of at least a “couple” more signings this summer.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “I think Arsenal have done very well this summer. Gabriel Jesus is a massive coup for them, but they do need a couple more signings. For the moment, they’ve ticked a few boxes in the transfer window.

“Arsenal needed a striker with Alexandre Lacazette and Aubameyang gone at the start of the season. Eddie Nketiah isn’t going to fire them to the Champions League – no disrespect to him, but he’s just a youngster.

“Gabriel Jesus misses chances, but he gets into great positions. Pep Guardiola has even played him out of position in a few games. Jesus has a winning mentality, and that’s a massive factor. This is a great signing.”

Arsenal just missed out on a top-four finish last season as they ended up fifth in the table and just two points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

The two north London clubs will both be aiming to challenge for Champions League qualification again next season and former Gunners star Merson feels that Arsenal could end up having the edge due to Spurs’ participation in Europe’s elite club competition.

He added: “I think it’s between Arsenal and Tottenham in the top-four race. With Spurs also playing in the Champions League, Arsenal might have an advantage.

“They’re doing well in the transfer market and will need to pull off a few more signings this month.”

As well as Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal have also signed Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip