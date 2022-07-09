Paul Merson names the signing Arsenal still need to make

Arsenal still need to sign a top-class central midfielder if they are to challenge for a top-four finish next season, according to Paul Merson.

The north London side have already been busy in the summer transfer window after having brought in four new players ahead of the new campaign.

Arsenal, who finished fifth and without a trophy last season, will be aiming to mount another serious challenge for Champions League qualification next term as they continue to make steady progress under Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners have brought in Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos so far this summer but the north London side continue to be linked with a number of other potential recruits.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson thanks that Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans would be a great option for the Gunners if James Ward-Prowse is not available.

However, Merson says that he would pick Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as his preferred option, claiming that the Serbian is the “best midfield player in Italy”.

Writing in his column for The Daily Star, Merson said: “Youri Tielemans would fit nicely at Arsenal if James Ward-Prowse takes the soft option and stays at Southampton.

“I start to worry when that happens when a player plays it safe like that. What are you going to do, realistically, at Southampton? West Ham wanted Ward-Prowse and that would have been a good move for him too because they will finish above Saints.

“But I said before that Arsenal should have gone in for him. The thing is, if he’s staying at Southampton, maybe he doesn’t have the ambition? Leicester’s Tielemans would tick the box for Arsenal. He’d be a decent alternative. But Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is the player I would go for.

“If Arsenal get either of those two, they have had a major window. Now more than ever, Arsenal need a top-class midfielder to compete with the best. And I think Savic is a lovely player. A really top-drawer player. The way he played for Lazio last season I personally think he is the best midfield player in Italy.”

Merson added: “They have to hit the ground running this season because the eyes will be on Mikel Arteta. They can’t afford to have the kind of start they had last season because I don’t see them being as patient this time around, not after spending all this money.

“Signing a top-class midfielder gives them every chance. You’d be saying it’s between Arsenal and Tottenham for fourth, and maybe even looking at overtaking Chelsea.”

Arteta will likely be looking to further add to his squad this summer as the Spaniard aims to steer the Gunners back into Europe’s elite club competition.

The north London side – who will kick off the Premier League season with a trip to Crystal Palace – have not finished in the top four since they came second under Arsene Wenger back in 2016.

