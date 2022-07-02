Arsenal are “still pushing” to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax despite facing stiff competition from Manchester United for the defender’s signature, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from Amsterdam this summer, and according to Italian journalist Romano, the Argentina international is one of the top targets for new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.

Romano claims that Arsenal are still also firmly in the race to sign Martinez this summer as the Gunners and the Red Devils look to assemble squads capable of breaking back into the top four next season.

The Italian reporter says that Manchester United will turn their full attentions to trying to sign Martinez after they wrap up a deal bring Tyrell Malacia to Old Trafford from Feyenoord.

However, Manchester United can expect to face competition from Arsenal for the Argentine’s signature, with Romano saying that the Gunners have “no intention” of giving up in the race to sign the defender.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Romano said: “Manchester United are preparing a bid for Lisandro Martinez. He’s very high in Erik ten Hag’s list, race open with Arsenal that have no intention to give up.

“Once Malacia deal will be signed and official, Man United will be on it – while Arsenal are still pushing.”

Martinez moved to Ajax back in 2019 and has scored six goals in a total of 120 appearances in all competitions for the Dutch club. He was a regular fixture in the Ajax team last term as he helped Ten Hag’s side to win the Dutch league title for the second season running.

He made his senior international debut for Argentina back in 2019 and has notched up seven caps for his national team since then.

