Arsenal are not looking to sign Serge Gnabry from Bayern Munich this summer despite recent reports to the contrary, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The north Londoners were linked with a move to bring the 26-year-old back to The Emirates in recent days as Mikel Arteta looks to shape his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United have been credited with an interest in signing Gnabry this summer, according to reports in the British media.

However, Italian journalist Romano has now taken to social media to claim that as things stand, Arsenal do not have a strong interest in re-signing Gnabry, who left The Emirates to join Werder Bremen in the summer of 2016.

If Romano is correct, that could mean that Manchester United may be facing less competition to land the Germany international this summer.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Romano said: “Understand Arsenal are not working to sign Serge Gnabry. He’s not in the list, as things stand – Arsenal are now focused on different targets.

“Gnabry has FC Bayern new contract proposal still available – no decision made yet on player side.”

Gnabry scored one goal in 18 games for Arsenal in all competitions between 2012 and 2015 under Arsene Wenger before his transfer to Werder Bremen.

The German attacker signed for Bayern Munich in 2017 and after a season spent on loan to Hoffenheim, he became a regular fixture in the first-team, scoring 63 goals in 171 games for the Bundesliga side.

He has won four Bundesliga titles, as well as the Champions League, during his time at Bayern Munich so far, and he also lifted the FA Cup twice as an Arsenal player.

