Arsenal legend Ian Wright admits he’s frightened by Tottenham’s signings

Ian Wright has admitted his concern at Tottenham Hotspur’s transfer business this summer, with the Arsenal legend saying he is “jealous” of the Lilywhites’ squad.

Spurs have been very active in the summer transfer window so far as the north Londoners prepare for Antonio Conte’s first full season in charge. Tottenham have so far brought in Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma and Richarlison to significantly add to their squad.

Conte successfully guided Tottenham to a top-four finish in the Premier League last season, meaning that Spurs have the advantage of being able to offer Champions League football to prospective signings this summer.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have had to settle for a place in the Europa League next term but have already been able to bring in the likes of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

Spurs, however, have been making some astute signings and former Arsenal striker Wright admits that he is both jealous and frightened by the strength of the Tottenham squad ahead of next season as things stand.

Speaking on his Wrighty’s House Podcast, as quoted by The Sun, Wright said: “I feel Tottenham are going to cause problems. You can’t not be jealous of that summer, especially coming from the other side of North London.

“They are frightening, man. Everything we are doing at Arsenal, and I am putting on as my armour.

“But we have done this. We have [Fabio] Vieira. We have two number 10s now. And we are still trying for [Youri] Tielemans. And we have Gabriel Jesus.

“So, you are trying to arm yourself because the Tottenham fans are saying, ‘Well, we have Bissouma now, Richarlison, [Harry] Kane, then [Rodrigo] Bentancur is going to kick in and we have seen what [Cristian] Romero is about’.

“When you look at how Tottenham can flex when they are doing it under this manager, it kind of makes me feel s***.”

Arsenal will be looking to challenge for a top-four finish once again next season after they finished fifth and two points behind Spurs in the race for Champions League qualification last term.

The Gunners have so far brought in Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos and continue to be linked with a number of other potential signings ahead of the new season.

Arsenal will begin their Premier League campaign with a trip to face Crystal Palace on the opening weekend of the season.

